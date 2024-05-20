Insider Buying: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Francis Kenny acquired 300 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,614.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $346,971.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454. The firm has a market cap of $208.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBC

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.