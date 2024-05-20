Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,343,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,267,608.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.2 %
TMCI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,294. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
