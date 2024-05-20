Insider Buying: Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Buys 6,417 Shares of Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers acquired 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,834 ($16,119.07).
Victoria Stock Performance
Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.63) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The firm has a market cap of £238.05 million, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.94. Victoria PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.20 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.50 ($9.16).
About Victoria
