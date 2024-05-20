Insider Buying: Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Buys 6,417 Shares of Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers acquired 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,834 ($16,119.07).

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.63) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The firm has a market cap of £238.05 million, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.94. Victoria PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.20 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.50 ($9.16).

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.