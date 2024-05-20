Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 8,948 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 184,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

