Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80.

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $179.84. 1,375,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,539. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $145.21 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 193.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.