Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells 4,218 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. 58,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,914. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

