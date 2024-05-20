Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 65,447 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

