Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 23,105 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 2,554,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

