Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 943 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $13,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $6,938.40.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $38,979.93.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 27.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,484,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,859. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,904.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
