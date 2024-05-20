Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,527,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,320,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total transaction of $4,270,950.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $4,148,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total transaction of $4,179,450.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $4,125,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total transaction of $4,126,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.65, for a total transaction of $4,149,750.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,788. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.52. The company has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

