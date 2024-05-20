Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,179,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 165,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 70,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 31,778,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,132,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

