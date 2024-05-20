Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,029,030 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.10. 31,859,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,134,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

