Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.11. 12,410,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,925,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

