Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $664.77.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $8.97 on Monday, hitting $670.15. 927,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.93 and a 200-day moving average of $616.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

