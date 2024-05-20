Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,474. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

