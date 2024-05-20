Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1155 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.69. 85,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.