Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1155 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.69. 85,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.