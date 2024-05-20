Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1155 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.69. 85,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

