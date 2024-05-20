Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

