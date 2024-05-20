Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. 23,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.