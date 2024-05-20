Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.44. 23,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

