Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

