Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 310,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.