Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
BSCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 310,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
