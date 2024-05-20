Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 144,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,371. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
