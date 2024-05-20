Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0674 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.90. 71,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,760. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
