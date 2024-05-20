Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.22. 5,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,830. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

