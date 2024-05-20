Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,452. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

