Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.33

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 3776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

