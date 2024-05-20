Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,720. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.