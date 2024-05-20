Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

KBWD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,720. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

