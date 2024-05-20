Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $455.01 and last traded at $454.41. 7,939,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,942,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.76.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average is $419.33.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.