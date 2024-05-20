Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $29.59 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 11.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,857,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,435,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.