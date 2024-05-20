Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 226,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,162 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. 8,075,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613,859. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

