Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,647,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,870,000 after acquiring an additional 479,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 260,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $178.46. 17,481,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

