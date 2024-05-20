Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $57.83 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,333. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

