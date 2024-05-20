Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 1,104 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

GD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.32. 940,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $301.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

