Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 70,145 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,145 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambev were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ambev by 49.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,195,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,914 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,411 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 83.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,454 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ambev by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,318,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.03.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.34. 22,082,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940,296. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

