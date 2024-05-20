Investors Buy Large Volume of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,048 call options on the company. This is an increase of 106% compared to the typical volume of 5,370 call options.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

SILJ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,637. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

