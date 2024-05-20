Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 118,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 88,358 call options.

CCL traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 39,289,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,751,910. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

