Investors Purchase High Volume of Digital Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,027 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average daily volume of 3,024 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 176,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

