IOTA 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.70 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $742.24 million and $43.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
