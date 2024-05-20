IOTA 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.70 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $742.24 million and $43.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001867 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.