iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,135,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 548,404 shares.The stock last traded at $99.34 and had previously closed at $99.33.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

