iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.84

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 75196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

