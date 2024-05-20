iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE CVD traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.73. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.11. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.05.

