iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,347,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $516,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.90. 3,407,310 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

