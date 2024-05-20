iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.