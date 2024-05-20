iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.07

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 21838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

