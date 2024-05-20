iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.71. The stock had a trading volume of 843,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.24. The stock has a market cap of $460.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

