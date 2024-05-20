iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.57. 1,174,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,049. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

