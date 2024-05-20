iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $110.18. 174,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,614. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.