iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,578 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $51,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,577 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,694. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

