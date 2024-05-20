iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.70. 1,937,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

