iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.20

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 23692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOO. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

