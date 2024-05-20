iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,415 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.15. 1,474,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,555. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.